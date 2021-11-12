UP principal’s derogatory remark on student’s transfer certificate, probe ordered

A probe has been ordered into an incident in which the principal of an inter college in Pratapgarh district allegedly wrote an objectionable remark on the transfer certificate (TC) of a Class 12 student, stating that his name was removed from the college due to his criminal tendency.

Officials of the education department have ordered a probe into the incident.

District Inspector of School (DIOS) Pratapgarh, Sarvadanand said that the matter came to the notice of the education department officials through the IGRS portal.

The principal of Jageshwar Inter college, in Pratapgarh district has been accused of writing the remark.

The DIOS further added that a detailed probe has been ordered and action would be initiated once the probe report comes in.

He, however, said that putting such remarks on the transfer certificate of any student was not justified. He said that officials are probing the facts related to the issue and action would be initiated.

He also claimed that he had talked to college authorities regarding the issue.

When the family members of the student made efforts to speak to the principal in this regard, he refused to entertain them, saying that the student would not get admission in any college of the country.

Initial reports claimed that two groups of students were at loggerheads on the college campus on October 27 and following the incident, the authorities had initiated action and punished some errant students, including the victim.

The victim student, who was allegedly punished with other students, had sought the transfer certificate from the college authorities after which the principal of the college allegedly wrote the remark on his TC.