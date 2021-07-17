Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia announced on Thursday that no child will be denied admission in any class of Delhi Government schools for want of Transfer certificate (TC).

“If any child of Delhi wants to leave a private school and take admission in a government school, he/she will not be denied admission due to lack of a TC,” he said during a press conference.

The decision of the Delhi government is set to provide relief to parents who wish to move their children from private to government schools.

The decision, Sisodia said, has been taken after receiving such complaints from many parents where they were unable to move out their wards as the private schools denied the TC.

“Some private schools are holding back Transfer Certificate to students and asking parents to deposit the full fee first. For this reason, many parents are unable to get their children out of private schools and take admission to the government schools. However, parents need not worry about TC anymore,” the Deputy CM stated.

Sisodia informed that the Directorate of Education (DoE) has been asked to ensure that provisional admission is granted to students at allotted schools and that the officers of DoE should directly secure the TC from the concerned private schools.

He further informed that so far 28,000 applications have been received for Nursery, KG and Class I for admission in Delhi Government’s Sarvodaya Schools for academic session 2021-22. Admission list will be issued on 20th July, Sisodia said.

Further, about 90,000 applications have been received for classes VI to XII (except class XI). Process of school allocation is currently underway, he added.