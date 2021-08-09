Man booked for remarks against Mulayam, Akhilesh

A man has been booked for making objectionable remarks on Samajwadi Party’s patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav and its national president Akhilesh Yadav on social media in Chitrakoot district.

The incident which had taken place on Saturday, came to light on Sunday after the party’s district president lodged an FIR against the man at Karwi Kotwali police station.

He also threatened to launch an agitation if the police did not take appropriate action against the alleged accused.

Chitrakoot district Samajwadi Party president Anuj Yadav told reporters that Sandeep Sharma a.k.a. Sandy Sharma, a resident of Karwi town, had uploaded a video on social media wherein he was seen making objectionable remarks on the party’s national president and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

“His act has hurt the sentiments of lakhs of the party workers and supporters,” Yadav said.

Kotwali police station in-charge Virendra Kumar Tripathi said a case has been registered against the accused under the relevant sections of IPC and the IT Act on the basis of the complaint of the SP district president.

The police, late on Sunday night, tried to raid the house of the accused, but the latter locked himself in his house.

“He will be questioned and necessary action will be initiated against him on the basis of the complaint”, the police official said.