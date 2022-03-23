Four held for beating driver on suspicion of carrying beef in UP

The Mathura police have arrested four people for allegedly assaulting a pick-up van driver in Raal village on suspicion of ‘ferrying meat and smuggling livestock’ in his vehicle.

Two other people were thrashed by the suspects, who thought they were associates of the driver.

Bhola,26, Mangal,32, Bhola,20, and Naubat,35, the accused listed in the FIRs, were apprehended in Raal village and will appear in court later on Wednesday.

Aamir was stopped by some locals and cow vigilantes on Sunday night on suspicion of “ferrying beef and smuggling cattle” in his truck. They pummelling him mercilessly.

Later, many videos showing Aamir being beaten up by two to three men with belts while his shirt was ripped off became viral on social media.

According to authorities, nothing was found in the vehicle during the preliminary investigation, except some animal carcasses for which Aamir had a licence.

(with inputs from IANS)