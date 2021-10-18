Farmers end ‘Rail Roko’ protest after 30 mins at UP’s Modinagar Rly stn

Although the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had called a six-hour ‘Rail Roko’ protest, agitation farmers at Modinagar railway station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad made a sit-in demonstration for half an hour.

They submitted a memorandum to SDM Aditya Prajapati after vehemently demanding the removal of Union minister of state, home affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni whose son has been booked for mowing down farmers in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight, including four farmers, had lost their lives.

During their protest, agitating farmers sat on the track and on a goods carrying train, shouting slogans. Farmer leader Vineet Tyagi said, “Our protest is not going to stop until all three black laws are taken back.”

On being asked about problems faced by passengers, farmer Bappi Nahra said, “We will not let them face any problems during our protest.”

Farmer leader Jai Kumar Malik said, “It was our symbolic protest and we are concluding it due to rain”, adding that the memorandum consists of three demands – scrapping the three farm laws, guarantee on Minimum Support Price and immediate removal of Teni.

Prajapati said, “The farmers have given a memorandum regarding their demand. It was their symbolic protest which has come to an end now”.