UP: Decomposed bodies of missing youth, minor girl found in paddy field

The putrefying bodies of a missing youth, aged 22, and his alleged girlfriend, aged 16, who were from Unnao district, were found in a paddy field in the outskirts of the village in Kanpur district.

According to the police, the bodies of Balkishan and his alleged girlfriend have been lying in the paddy fields for at least four to five days and their identities will be ascertained through DNA profiling.

Family members of the victims have identified the disfigured bodies which were apparently burnt by pouring acid from the mobile phones, slippers and clothes recovered from the spot , police said.

Police are trying to procure the call details.

Balkishan’s father, Chetram, said that he had lodged a complaint with the police after his son was severely beaten up by the father and brother of a teenage girl of the same village, late on 12 October.

“Somehow he escaped and rushed back to his home. After this, on the morning of 13 October, while he was going to the fields, the family members of the teenage girl abducted him. Despite a frantic search, no trace of his son was found,” he had stated in his complaint.

On the other hand, the father of the 16-year-old girl had filed a complaint in the Kotwali police station accusing the youth of eloping with his minor daughter on 13 October.

“Investigations are on to ascertain the exact time of deaths of the couple,” said Circle Officer, Ashutosh Kumar.