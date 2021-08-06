UP cop suspended for celebratory firing

A sub-inspector deputed at the Indira Chowk police picket in Moradabad has been suspended after a video clip showed him allegedly being involved in a celebratory firing.

The video went viral on Thursday and in it, sub-inspector Shoeb Khan can be seen firing in the air with his service revolver at a function in Badaun.

The Badaun police booked the sub-inspector at the Wazirganj police station, while Moradabad police ordered a departmental inquiry into the incident.

Moradabad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pawan Kumar has suspended Khan.

Badaun SSP Sankalp Sharma said, “We have come across the video. The act is an offence. Thus, the accused sub-inspector was booked at Wazirganj police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act.”

The Moradabad SSP, meanwhile, said, “Taking cognisance of the video, the sub-inspector was suspended with immediate effect. Besides, a departmental probe has been ordered into the matter.”