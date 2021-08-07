UP Congress to train 70K party workers in 675 camps

After training about 100 party workers in Chhattisgarh, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh has prepared a blueprint to train about 70,000 party workers in 675 camps ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state scheduled next year.

Accordingly, in all the 823 blocks of the state, committees have been formed, and all the 8,123 Nyay panchayat presidents are working to build the party, while village-level committees are also being set up in Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

The party’s organisational in charge of Uttar Pradesh, Anil Yadav, said, “We have divided the state into eight zones and we will start the camps simultaneously after August 10.”

The eight zones are Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Sultanpur, Lucknow, Kanpur, Bareilly, Mathura and Ghaziabad.

Yadav said that the party will train the workers in handling social media following which social media groups will be activated at the village and Nyay panchayat levels.

The training would also focus on the Congress ideology and how to corner the adversaries in the state, where the party has been out of power for the past 32 years.

Till now, the Congress in Uttar Pradesh plans to go solo and contest all the seats in next year’s Assembly polls. The party has also finalised ticket distribution in 70 seats, sources said.

Congress is also focusing on caste groups in the state. On Tuesday (August 3), the party had observed ‘Dalit Swabhiman Diwas’ to woo the community and highlight the atrocities faced by the weaker sections of the society at the hands of non-Congress governments, sources said.

State head of the party’s Dalit cell, Alok Prasad, said that the significance of August 3 is that the proposal to appoint B.R. Ambedkar as the Union Law Minister in the Jawaharlal Nehru cabinet was passed on this day.

The state Congress has already held caste conferences for Nishad, Maurya-Shakya, Kushwaha and Pal-Gaderia-Dhanger caste groups.