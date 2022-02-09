Clerk dismissed after 173 files of weapon licences go missing in UP

A government clerk has been dismissed after files of firearm licences of 173 people, including that of late Bhartiya Janata Party minister Kamal Rani Varun and slain gangster Vikas Dubey, were found missing.

During the investigation of the weapons of Vikas Dubey, who was accused of killing eight policemen in Bikru in July 2020 and was later killed in a police encounter, the SIT found the files related to the weapon licence missing.

After this, the investigation of the case was handed over to the CB-CID. During the investigation, the Kotwali police filed a charge sheet against the clerk, Vijay Rawat in the court.

About eight years ago, 200 files were brought from the weapon section of the Kanpur Dehat Collectorate. Of these, 173 files went missing. The matter was then allegedly suppressed.

When the policemen were martyred in Bikru, the investigation of the arms license of Vikas Dubey and his associates started.

During investigation, it came to fore that the file of firearm license of Vikas Dubey, killed in the police encounter, is missing from the weapons section of the Collectorate. File of late former minister Kamal Rani Varun was also missing.

The SIT, in its investigation report, had asked to register a case against the accused clerk Vijay Rawat and handed over the investigation to the CB-CID.

The CB-CID is probing the matter. At present, the police have also submitted a charge sheet and now the district magistrate has dismissed the clerk.

ADM City Atul Kumar too confirmed that the clerk has been dismissed in this regard.