Charges have been framed against former Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) office bearer, Vinay Varshney, for the murder of Mohammad Tariq during a clash that broke out between anti-CAA protesters and the police in the Babri Mandi area in February 2020.

Varshney was sent back to the Etah prison after being produced in Aligarh court amid tight security.

Sessions judge Naseem Ahmad framed charges against Vinay Varshney and two of his associates, Triloki and Surendra Kumar, under Section 302 (murder), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of IPC.

The next hearing is scheduled for August 4.

On February 23, Mohd Tariq, 22, was standing on the terrace of his house, when a stray bullet fired during the violence, hit him in the stomach.

He was immediately taken to the hospital for treatment where he succumbed to the injuries on March 12.

Vinay was arrested on charges of attempt to murder and after Tariq’s death, the charge was changed to murder.

Police had recovered the weapon which was used for crime and it was registered in Vinay’s name.