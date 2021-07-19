Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Mohammad Azam Khan, who is currently lodged in the Sitapur jail, is now being shifted back to a hospital in Lucknow after his health condition deteriorated.

Khan’s oxygen level went down to 88.

The SP leader had recently recovered from Covid-19 and was discharged from the hospital last week after being on oxygen support for several days.

Doctor D. Lal of Sitapur district hospital said that a team of doctors reached Sitapur jail to treat Khan after his health condition deteriorated on Monday morning.

Khan had tested positive for Covid on April 30 and was shifted to a hospital for treatment as his condition worsened.

Even though he tested negative on June 1, he continued to be kept in the hospital’s intensive care unit and put on oxygen support for several days.

He was later discharged from the hospital on July 13 and taken to jail.

Khan, an MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur, had been lodged in Sitapur jail since February 2020 with more than a hundred cases registered against him.