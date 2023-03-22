Akhilesh apprehends being sent to jail by BJP Govt

Expressing fear of being sent to jail for opposing the BJP government , Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of harassing SP leaders in the state.

“Like other SP leaders, including Mohammad Azam Khan, the government may arrest and send me to jail,” he said at a press meet here on Wednesday.

Targeting the BJP government, the SP chief said that Azam Khan and his family are being harassed because they are Samajwadi Party leaders. When I went to meet the Kanpur MLA, he was transferred to another jail.

Yadav said that the government had snatched the stork (saras) from Arif of Amethi only because he went to meet him. “The government had imprisoned the stork when it was in the open in Amethi”.

Lashing out at CM Yogi, Akhilesh Yadav said he is not sparing even the bird.

The leader of the Opposition threw a surprise when he disclosed that UP Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh had helped the SP to win Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypolls.

“No one knows when the tourism minister will go on a tour with others, in Mainpuri he helped the SP to win the bypolls,” he stated.

The SP chief said that the CM is working on destroy the Constitution. “They talk about strengthening democracy, but instead they work against the Constitution,” he said.

Yadav said that the BJP had promised to double the income of the farmers but it was not fulfilled. They did not give jobs to the youth. Nothing can be expected from them. The government is lying about environment and tree plantation.