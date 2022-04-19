After viral video, 7 held for making Class 10 UP student lick feet

Seven persons have been arrested after a video, that showed a Class 10 Dalit student being assaulted and made to lick feet of rivals, went viral on social media.

The district police chief leapt into action after the video went viral on social media on Monday, forming five squads to track out the victim and take action.

Shlok Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Rae Bareli, said the primary accused in the case is a youngster who has been taken to a juvenile home, while six others have been arrested and identified as Abhishek, Vikas Pasi, Mahendra Kumar, Hrithik Singh, Aman Singh, and Yash Pratap.

According to the police officer, the Class 10 Dalit child was tortured and treated inhumanely because he refused to submit down to the extortion demands of seniors who had graduated from the same institution. After a video of a Class 10 Dalit student being harassed and forced to lick the feet of rivals went viral on social media, seven people were arrested.

(with inputs from IANS)