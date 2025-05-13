Acharyakulam shines with 100 per cent results in CBSE Class 10 and 12 exams

In a major academic milestone, Acharyakulam, the residential school run by Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Group, has delivered 100 per cent pass results in the CBSE Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) examinations.

HIGH SCHOOL RESULTS

Atharv topped the class with an impressive 99.40%, followed by Dhruv with 98%, and Sanya Sejal with 97.80%. Sahaj stood fourth with 97.60%, while Anshuman and Kanhaiya Kumar shared the fifth position with 97.40% each.

All 153 students passed the examination, bringing the school average to 86.30%. A total of 21 students earned A-1 grades in all five subjects, and 43 students secured full marks (100/100) in various subjects. 25 students scored above 95%.

INTERMEDIATE RESULTS

The average scores in the Science, Humanities, and Commerce streams were 83.59%, 90.64%, and 90.85% respectively. Siddhesh emerged as the overall school topper with 99%, followed by Aryaman with 98.6% and Riddhima with 98%. All 97 students passed, with an overall school average of 88.38%.

Siddhesh also earned the distinction of securing the highest overall score in the school. 14 students received A-1 grades in all five subjects, and 32 students achieved perfect scores in one or more subjects.

On this proud occasion, Dr Ritambhara Shastri ‘Behen Ji’, Vice Chairperson of the Acharyakulam Management Committee, and Principal Swati Munshi congratulated the students, teachers, and staff for their outstanding performance.

The celebration was graced by Swami Arjundev, Vice Principal Tapas Kumar Bera, Coordinator Deepa, Chief Hostel Superintendent and Sports Officer Amit along with the entire teaching and non-teaching staff and students.