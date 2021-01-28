What sets Uttarakhand apart is the religious inheritance that comes with the famous religious temples located in the state. While most people are aware of Chardham, Uttarakhand is a hidden treasure for various religious shrines.

One such venerated temple is the Triyuginarayan or Trijugi Narayan temple dedicated to the preserver, Lord Vishnu located in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand. This place is perched at an elevation of 1,980 m above sea level and offers panoramic views of snow-covered mountains of the beauteous Garhwal region. The architecture of the temple resembles that of the Kedarnath shrine. The temple is the source of spirituality for both Shaiva and Vaishnav community.

State Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj says the temple is one of the valuable religious heritage of Uttarakhand. “It is emerging as one of the main wedding destinations in Uttarakhand due to its historical importance and sanctity,” he informs.

The temple is famous as the site where Lord Shiva married Goddess Parvati. An eternal flame burning in front of the temple is said to have been a witness to this notable wedding. Its sanctum houses a silver idol of Lord Vishnu, accompanied by idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Badrinarayan, Goddess Sita, Lord Ramachandra, and Lord Kubera. The Brahma shila in front of the temple marks the exact place of the wedding. Four sacred ponds called the Rudra Kund for bathing, Vishnu Kund for cleansing, Brahma Kund for sipping water, and Saraswati Kund for offering libations are also located in the temple premises.

It is believed that couples who solemnize their weddings at the temple have the divine bond of seven births.

Pratishtha and Deepak, a couple from Mumbai who visited the temple, say: “Although we’re not from Uttarakhand, we have always been mesmerized by the beauty of the state. We are planning to get married in the Triyuginarayan temple of Uttarakhand next year and will look into the planning part soon.”

The temple is situated 12 km from Sonprayag via a motorable road. Alternatively, tourists can take a short trek of 5 km through Sonprayag on the Guttur – Kedarnath bridle path that crosses through a thick forest. The trekking distance from Kedarnath Temple to Triyuginarayan is about 25 km.