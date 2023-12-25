Quaint villages to explore on your North Bengal trip

The allure of holidaying in the mountains or embarking on a quick weekend getaway never diminishes. Nestled in the northern part of West Bengal, this region boasts mesmerizing hills, tranquil forests, and evergreen tea gardens—a truly enchanting sight. While many tourists opt for the bustling towns like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Kurseong during their North Bengal trip, there’s a growing preference for experiencing serenity, waking up to birdsong, and unraveling the secrets of hidden trails and mountains.

In North Bengal, a must-do is visiting the charming small villages where residents lead a simple life away from the city’s hustle and bustle, offering a homely and loving experience that may well heal and nourish your soul.

Bara Mangwa

Located just 30 km from Darjeeling town, this offbeat hamlet overlooks the confluence of the Rangeet and Tista rivers. Surrounded by lush green forests and orchards, Bara Mangwa is bound to capture your heart.

Beltar

Approximately 12 km away from Kurseong town, this tourist village provides the perfect escape from urbanization’s chaos.

Chota Mangwa

Situated 31 km from Darjeeling town, this offbeat hamlet offers an alternative to the hill towns. Consider staying in Chota Mangwa and taking a day trip to Bara Mangwa or vice versa. Witness the statue of Lord Shiva in Namchi from Chota Mangwa and relish a homely atmosphere in one of the local homestays.

Jorpohkri

Situated at an altitude of 7,400 ft, this small hamlet is just 20 km from Darjeeling town. Part of the Senchal Wildlife Sanctuary, Jorpohkri provides a breathtaking view of Mt. Kanchenjunga—best experienced by rising early.

Icchey Gaon

Only 17 km away from Kalimpong town, this quaint village offers a rustic lifestyle and a mesmerizing view of Kalimpong and Darjeeling towns, appearing as specks of light from your homestay window.

Manebhanjan

En route to Sandakphu, you’ll encounter this mesmerizing village—the entry point to the Singalila National Park. Spend a day here and wake up to the melodious sounds of birds.

Dawaipani

With the Khola River flowing by, this small village, just 21 km from Darjeeling, is a haven for nature lovers. If you seek to renew and rejuvenate your soul and mind, a visit to Dawaipani is highly recommended.

In conclusion, there are several other charming villages for your trip, surrounding the major towns of North Bengal. Every year, thousands of tourists travel to these serene and picturesque villages. Plan your visit during the months of February to May, considered the best time to experience the magic of these places.