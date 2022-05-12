Starting on Sunday, May 15, Myanmar will resume travel and accept tourist e-visa applications. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, as the world applied travel restrictions, Myanmar also suspended all new e-visa applications.

The Immigration and Population Ministry said on Thursday, “Our online e-visa service will resume with effect from May 15, 2022, for tourist visa applications.”

The step was taken after the country’s resumption of international commercial flight operations on April 17. Also, the country borders were reopened for international travelers, Xinhua news agency reported.

The official data released by the Health Ministry also showed the country’s Covid-19 daily positivity rate has been below one per cent for more than a month since April 4.

The Southeast Asian country resumed accepting applications for business e-visas on April 1.

In September 2014, Myanmar launched the online visa application platform and is now again accepting e-visa applications from this website.

(With inputs from IANS)