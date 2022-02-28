Here are some electrifying things to do in Rishikesh

If you are one of those who loves exploring places with a mountainous backdrop, then Rishikesh is the place to be. There are numerous super-fun things to do in Rishikesh, taking from River Rafting to Bungee Jumping and Cliff Jumping to Kayaking, and more Rishikesh is endowed with every adventurous activity where you can indulge yourself exploring the hidden dimensions of mother nature and take a break from boring city life.

So, we bring to you some of the most amazing things to do, when in Rishikesh.

Bungee Jumping

Bungee Jumping is the most thrilling act to take part by everyone in their life. It is like dropping from a great height and you will bounce back with a force. The experience of Bungee Jumping will make you fun a lot. Bungee Jumping is an activity of jumping from a tall structure like a building or cliff by the suspension of ropes.

The feeling when you bounce back after jumping makes a strange experience in your life. This activity is not meant for a season it can be availed for throughout the year. But before performing people with blood pressure and diabetes should consult a doctor before taking part in it.

Flying Fox

Flying Fox is similar to Ziplining. Ziplining means sliding through a horizontal rope that is connected by a harness. Flying Fox is an activity of sliding in between two cliffs or valleys. The starting point of the rope will be at a high altitude and allow us to slide to another point through the rope.

There is no age limit to take part in this adventurous activity anyone can participate. We can enjoy the greenery of the Rishikesh by the Flying Fox activity in between two cliffs. As usual no particular season and available throughout the year. It is must consult a doctor for whom with blood pressure and diabetes.

River Rafting

River Rafting is the most popular adventurous act in Rishikesh. Most of the tourists visit Rishikesh for River Rafting. Rishikesh lies in between Himalayan foothills and the Ganges river and this made it popular to have River Rafting. This is the most adventurous act in Rishikesh to explore the beauty of cliffs, valleys, and water streams.

River Rafting means sailing on rapid streams on a rubber boat. The best seasons for River Rafting is Summers and monsoons for the best experience. During these seasons water streams are stronger.

Trekking

Trekking is the best activity to enjoy in Rishikesh. Trekking in between cliffs, valleys, and mountains with water streams makes a serenity feeling. Rishikesh is the best and safe place for Trekking. Because of laying at the foothills of the upper Himalayas, it is the best place to trek. Places such as Gangotri, Yamunotri, and Badrinath is ideal place for trekking.

Cliff Jumping

Cliff jumping means jumping from a cliff of a range between 20 to 50 feet into waters. It is the best experience to get chilled by the cold temperature of the water. Jumping into water from cliffs makes the best experience in your life. Rishikesh is the perfect spot for this activity.