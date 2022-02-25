5 places in India which you must explore before turning 30

Do you love traveling around? Or exploring new streets every month? Or you want to live like there’s no tomorrow. So here we are with some interesting places in India that you must explore before turning 30.

These places in India are known for their magnificence and the overall beauty and they will surely leave you mesmerized.

Leh

Getting Leh’d have to be something to cross off your to-do list before turning 30! Terrible puns aside, Leh is definitely one of the most spectacular places in India. Ride a camel or an ATV, walk on a frozen lake, trek into the hills – there is adventure everywhere. With its ancient monasteries, quaint villages, and friendly people, Leh Ladhak is a must-visit for any traveler.

Valley of Flowers

Imagine standing in a verdant valley surrounded by mountains, a veritable carpet of beautiful flowers at your feet! This fairyland in the high Himalayas of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district lies covered in snow during winter, and bursts into colors come warmer weather. A trek to the Valley of Flowers should be on the bucket list of every nature-loving adventurer!

Darjeeling

Don’t be surprised by the inclusion of Darjeeling in this list. Though it is a calm & laid-back town, it offers electrifying adventures, ranging from mountain biking and rock climbing to paragliding and kayaking. And no thrill-seeker would want to miss white water rafting on Teesta River.

Flowing down the valley, this bubbling river will put you across different grades of rapids whilst providing many opportunities to marvel at the flora and fauna of the region.

Vagamon

This tiny hill station in Kerela is a charming addition to your must-visit-before-30 list. Enjoy never-ending views of green hills and ravines, and get lost in the misty meandering lanes. Hike up to a waterfall, go rock climbing or try paragliding. There are many trekking opportunities here too.

Rishikesh

“I should have come to this place in my 20s”. This is what most of the uncles think while staring at the group of young rafters from the shores of Ganges. And they are right because that is the only time when you have the energy to match the spirit of adventures like kayaking, bungee jumping, and rafting in Rishikesh. Such adventures are more of a task when you try to relish them in your 40s and their real taste can only be savored by untamed wanderers.

Hope you all visit these five places soon before turning 30.