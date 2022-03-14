5 Interesting things to do in PORT BLAIR

“We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us.” This quote accurately describes a journey to Port Blair where time freezes and you can just enjoy the beauty of the present. This capital of Andaman and Nicobar Islands is located on the eastern bank of the Southern Andaman Island.

There are plenty of things to do in Port Blair from discovering a rich tribal culture to exploring shorelines and islands and picking up coral artefacts at Aberdeen Bazaar. Water sports activities like snorkelling, scuba diving, deep-sea diving and ocean walks are also aplenty here and make for a great holiday adventure in Port Blair. Following is a list of top things to do in Port Blair, Andaman.

# Explore the iconic Cellular Jail

Cellular Jail, also known as Kala Pani, is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Port Blair. The jail has a well-known political and colonial past. Indian freedom fighters were jailed and tortured by British officers here. Built-in 1906, the three-storied building houses 698 cells. You can also enjoy a fantastic light and sound show here in the evening.

# Enjoy a sea walk at North Bay Island

Port Blair offers its tourists various underwater activities like snorkelling and scuba diving. When here, do try out the underwater sea walk at the North Bay island to experience Andaman’s magical marine life. This was the first-ever sea walking experience launched in India. From spotting red coral reefs to colourful fishes and lobsters, the experience is truly memorable.

#Witness the active volcano in Barren Island

Visit Barren Island to witness the only active volcano in India. As the name suggests, it is an island devoid of humans. Special permits are needed to visit this place and it is imperative that you return during the daytime itself. So plan an early morning trip as it takes 4-5 hours to reach. Take a chartered boat and explore the serene surroundings.

# Enjoy birdwatching at Chidiya Tapu

Apart from offering some beautiful sunset views, Chidiya Tapu or Bird Island is the perfect place for spotting vibrant and unique birds. If you are interested in birdwatching, then head to Chidiya Tapu to spot flocks of different migratory birds. Visit this place early in the morning to spot some interesting bird species like drongos, red-breasted parakeets, and emerald doves.

#Try some authentic local food

Port Blair offers a wide variety of delicious seafood. Try as many dishes as possible when here. The place has been home to settlers from different parts of India which reflects in its cuisine as well.