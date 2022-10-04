YouTube may limit access to 4K videos only for Premium users

Google-owned video streaming platform YouTube might reportedly limit access to 4K videos to only users of its Premium service.

MacRumors reports that some Reddit and Twitter users have begun to notice this on iOS, and likely on other platforms as well.

Some users may not be able to access the 4K quality option because of YouTube’s paywall, and it’s unclear whether YouTube intends to keep doing this.

A normal YouTube Premium subscription in the US is $11.99 and offers background playback, ad-free videos, and the option to download videos for offline viewing.

The platform recently announced that it is testing a new function that lets Premium customers zoom in on any video on its mobile app.

A pinch-to-zoom gesture is now available for movies with the most recent opt-in experimental feature, and it works in both full-screen landscape and portrait views.

Open the options menu for YouTube on your phone or the website to enable pinch to zoom. There should be a “test new features” area if you have a YouTube Premium subscription.

(inputs from IANS)