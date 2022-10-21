YouTube Premium family plans price hike for to $22.99 per month

The cost of YouTube Premium’s family plan has increased to $22.99 per month.

According to 9To5Google, the video-streaming service alerted users through email that there would be a price increase for those using the family plan, which permits up to six accounts to share a single subscription.

The price increases to $29.99 per month if someone chooses to subscribe through the Apple App Store.

Individual accounts continue to be eligible for the same pricing for the Premium.

“This change will take place on your next billing cycle starting on or after November 21, 2022,” the company was quoted as saying.

“All members have the flexibility to pause or cancel anytime here.”

YouTube doesn’t explain why prices are increasing, but there is no denying that this is a substantial change. The cost of Premium has not changed since 2018, according to the report.

If someone signs up for the service as of right now, the new pricing is in place. For current subscribers, it will take effect on their subsequent payment cycle.

The company recently ended a test that needed a Premium subscription for videos in 4K resolution.

In the test, viewers were required to pay for a Premium subscription on the Google-owned streaming service in order to access videos in 4K resolution.

The test was halted by the corporation due to user outrage.