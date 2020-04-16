YouTube on Wednesday launched Unified Payment Interface (UPI) on its platform in a bid to make subscribing to its services even more convenient.

This is available in both YouTube and YouTube Music.

In addition to the earlier options of credit and debit cards, YouTube users will now be able to make easy payments through UPI, which is one of the most preferred forms of digital payments in India, the company said in a statement.

All UPI users can now use the UPI payment option on YouTube to purchase monthly or quarterly prepaid subscriptions for YouTube Premium and YouTube Music Premium, buy and rent their favourite movies, as well as pay for features like SuperChat and Channel Memberships to engage with and support their favourite YouTube creators.

Since UPI is slowly becoming one of the most preferred forms of digital payments in India, the move is likely to get YouTube even more subscribers in the country.