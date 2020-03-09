One of the most awaited and requested dark mode was finally launched across the world earlier this week, ‘Dark Mode for WhatsApp’.

WhatsApp Messenger is rolling out this feature for the latest versions of Android and iOS. The company has created the mode to reduce eye fatigue and make sending or receiving messages easier on the eyes.

To mark the roll out of the highly anticipated Dark Mode, the company has launched a special short film, ‘Hello Darkness’, that’s soundtracked by a rare version of The Sound of Silence by Paul Simon. The video shows how absence of dark mode on WhatsApp was spoiling different moments of users’ life.

The Dark mode, which is now available for iPhone and Android, not only helps in reducing eye strain in low environments but also helps in preventing those awkward moments when the phone lights up users’ surroundings.

The company claims that they have specifically worked on two areas i.e. Readability and Information Hierarchy. They opted for colours that are closer to the system defaults on both the popular Operating Systems.

The Dark Mode can be activated in the system settings on Android 10 and iOS13. Android 9 users can enable the feature by visiting WhatsApp Settings > Chats > Theme > select ‘Dark’.

(With input from agencies)