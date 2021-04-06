WhatsApp is testing a new feature that will let users have the ability to easily migrate chat history between an iPhone and an Android device.

According to a 9To5Google report, this feature is part of a strategic change in the WhatsApp app.

WhatsApp had previously said that third-party apps that claim to help users migrate chat history across the two platforms violate its Terms of Service.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, a platform that tests WhatsApp features in beta and publishes information about them, a new chat history migration feature will be rolled out ‘in a future update’. Its estimated time of arrival, however, is not known.

When the user tries to link a device having a different operative system to his WhatsApp account, it’s always needed to update to the latest WhatsApp update available on the App Store or TestFlight, in order to avoid any compatibility error with the Android version, the report added.

The company had been exploring the possibility of using WhatsApp on multiple devices at the same time and the ability to migrate chat history between iOS and Android is part of this effort, the report said.

WhatsApp now has more than 1.5 billion monthly active users (MAUs) who are exchanging nearly 60 billion messages on a single day.