Apple is reportedly working on a refreshed version of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which may get launched in the first half of this year along with the iPhone SE 2. As per the reports, the new 13-inch machines could adopt Intel’s 10th-generation Ice Lake chips.

Mac Rumors on Friday reported that a Twitter leaker shared a 3D Mark Time Spy benchmark of a machine saying the upcoming 13-inch MacBook Pro would be equipped with Intel’s 10th-generation i7-1068NG7 Ice Lake 2.3GHz chip with 4.1GHz turbo boost capabilities.

As per reports, with this, the new 13-inch machine Pro will be approximately 12 per cent faster than the current 13-inch MacBook Pro when it comes to CPU speed and close to 30 per cent faster when it comes to GPU performance.

Other than that, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently revealed that the iPhone maker is expected to release new iPad Pro models with rear 3D sensing in the first half of 2020. In one of the research notes he said that the iPad Pro models will gain 3D sensing through the rear-facing camera system.

As per a report, Apple is expected to use a time-of-flight system, which measures the time that it takes for light to bounce off of objects in a room to generate a 3D map.

