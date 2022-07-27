Upcoming iPhone 14 rear camera facing QC issues

As Apple is preparing the launch for its cutting-edge iPhone 14 lineup, another report said that the tech giant impending iPhone 14 is supposedly confronting quality control issues over rear/back camera lens cracking.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple is confronting quality issues with the back camera of the iPhone 14.

“One more quality issue. My latest survey indicates one of Genius’s iPhone 14 rear lenses likely suffered from coating-crack quality issues. Apple had transferred about 10 million lens orders to Largan from Genius to avoid affecting iPhone 14 shipments,” the analyst wrote on Twitter.

In any case, Kuo referenced that the effect on iPhone 14 shipments can nearly be overlooked because Taiwan-based Largan can fill the stock demand well.

“The lens coating-crack problem should be addressed within 1-2 months based on experience. But if Genius can’t handle the issue, Largan will continue to receive more orders,” he added.

Kuo, as of late said that some iPhone 14 parts, for example, the display, are confronting supply chain issues. Yet the analyst accepted the issues will limitedly affect the impending large-scale manufacturing of iPhone 14 models, which are supposed to get launched in September.

The iPhone 14 lineup is supposed to incorporate the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. In any case, Apple could end the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

A new report said that the forthcoming iPhone 14 is probably going to be $100 costlier than iPhone 13.