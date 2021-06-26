Twitter is reportedly working towards google account integration and make it possible to sign in to your account.

App investigator Jane Wong and reports from 9To5Google confirms that Twitter is looking into enabling Google Account integration.

For years, Google has offered a way for apps to let their users sign up or log in with nothing more than their Google Account, saving the step of needing to fill in basic information like your name and email address or even picking a password.

In a screenshot of the enabled feature, Twitter’s sign-in page on the web shows “Sign up”, “Log in”, and a third option, “Continue with Google”.

Presumably, this button will allow you to attach your Google Account to an existing Twitter account, create a new Twitter account with your Google Account details or login to your Twitter account if you’ve already associated it with your Google Account.

According to the report, there are ups and downs to signing in through a service like Sign In with Google.

On the plus side, it’s more convenient only to need to remember one password and much faster.

However, if your Google Account should be compromised in any way, an attacker would then also have access to your Twitter account. Or, if your account were ever banned, you’d be unable to get into Twitter, the report said.