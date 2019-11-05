After staying away from social networking site—Twitter, multi-billionaire tech mogul Elon Musk, returned to the online platform and retweeted a SpaceX video showing a successful Crew Dragon parachute test.

“To be clear, we’ve only done 1 multi-parachute test of Mk3 design, so 9 more left to reach 10 successful tests in a row,” Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

Last week Musk had announced that he was “going offline,” adding that Reddit was still good.

“Not sure about good of Twitter,” Musk told his more than 29 million followers in a series of rapid-fire tweets.; “Reddit still seems good.”; “Going offline,” Musk said in a series of Tweets posted last week.

Musk is already facing criticism for his ‘pedo guy’ comment against British caver Vernon Unsworth last year.

The billionaire will go to trial for calling the Brit hero ‘pedo guy’ when he saved a Thai boys football team and their coach after 18 days.

Musk has been sued for 57,000 pounds. Unsworth, who helped the perilous underwater rescue, had annoyed the Tesla CEO after he mocked his suggestion to use a mini-sub in the rescue op.

(With input from agencies)