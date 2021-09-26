Tesla’s ‘Full Self Driving’ request button goes live

tElectric vehicle Tesla users who wish to take part in the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) Beta programme could now formally request the advanced driver-assist system to be loaded into their vehicle.

CEO Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted that the request button is going live.

“FSD Beta request button goes live tonight, but FSD 10.1 needs another 24 hours of testing, so out tomorrow night,” Musk wrote on Twitter.

Initially intended for release months ago, the rollout of the “Request FSD Beta” button has been delayed multiple times, reports Teslarati.

True to Elon Musk’s recent statements on Twitter, however, the wait for the famed button is now over, with Tesla releasing the function in its software update 2021.32.22.

Tesla requires owners to agree to some terms and conditions for the FSD Beta programme.

First off, the company noted that owners must “consent to the collection and review of ongoing VIN-associated vehicle driving data” while enrolled in the programme, the report said.

Also, participants must “understand that when using FSD Beta, (they are) responsible for remaining alert with (their) hands on the wheel, and must be prepared to take action at any time”.