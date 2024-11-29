India has not received any request from US for serving summons on Adani: MEA

India has not received any request from the United States regarding the service of summons on billionaire Gautam Adani, who has been indicted in a US court on charges of bribery, the government said on Friday.

”This is a legal matter involving private firms and individuals and the US Department of Justice. There are established procedures and legal avenues in such cases which we believe would be followed,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said at a media briefing.

He said the Government of India was not informed in advance about this issue. ”We haven’t had any conversation about this matter with the US government. Any request by a foreign government for the service of summons/arrest warrant is part of mutual legal assistance. Such requests are examined on merits. We have not received any request on this case from the US side,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that this matter pertains to private entities and the Government of India, is not legally a part of it in any manner ”at this point in time”.