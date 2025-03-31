Jangpura MLA requests Delhi CM to issue guidance for shopkeepers to display names during Navratri & Eid

In a step aimed to promote communal harmony and ensure smooth festivities during Navratri and Eid, Jangpura MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah has written to Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, requesting that she issue guidance to the shopkeepers across the city to display name plates in front of their establishments.

Marwah feels that this step would allow citizens to make informed choices while purchasing sacred items, maintaining the sanctity of their rituals and beliefs.

Advertisement

The Jangpura MLA in his letter to CM on Sunday said, “As we approach Navratra and Eid, it is important to ensure that celebrations are conducted with mutual respect and harmony. I request your esteemed office to issue guidance for shopkeepers across Delhi to display name plates in front of the establishments.”

Advertisement

In the letter to the CM, he has mentioned that the step will promote transparency and communal harmony, and the intervention of the CM will help ensure smooth festivities and prevent any misunderstanding.

In a similar manner, last year, during the Kanwar Yatra in Uttar Pradesh the administration in some areas had asked the shop owners to display their proprietors’ names in front of the establishments located along the yatra path.