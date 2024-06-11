Telecom & IT industry bodies hail policy continuity under PM Modi

Top industry bodies on Monday welcomed the appointment of Jyotiraditya Scindia as Minister of Communications and Ashwini Vaishnaw retaining Railways and IT Ministries, besides getting the key Information and Broadcasting (I&B) portfolio.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), on behalf of the telecom industry, welcomed Scindia as Communications Minister.

“Under the visionary leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the past decade has been marked by significant efforts to revive the industry and bring the digital revolution to the masses,” said Lt Gen Dr S.P. Kochhar (retd), Director General, COAI.

“We look forward to working with Minister Scindia to advance further policy reforms and spearhead pioneering initiatives that will elevate the digital revolution to the next level, integrating a variety of technological innovations,” he noted.

Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), said that the industry is extremely satisfied with PM Modi’s decision to continue existing Ministers, especially Vaishnaw in key portfolios.

“The ‘continuity’ in policy making, governance approach and key priorities across Finance, Commerce, MeitY, and Environment Ministry are critical to investor confidence and growth,” he said.

“We are geared up for the five-year sprint till 2030 on the way to transforming India into a global hub for electronics manufacturing and Viksit Bharat,” Mohindroo added.

India is poised to become a large-scale global electronics manufacturing destination in years to come. India aims to reach $300 billion in electronics production by FY26, which will trigger demand for semiconductors worth $90-$100 billion, largely driven by domestic mobile manufacturing.