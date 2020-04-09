While the graduation ceremony in the majority of the Japanese schools has been cancelled or postponed, there is one school that broke the slew of disappointments and held its passing out ceremony with the help of a bunch of avatar robots called ‘Newme’.

Students of Tokyo based Business Breakthrough (BBT) University used the Newme Robots and were able to use tablets to virtually graduate and walk across the podium to receive their diplomas, while sitting at their homes.

The Newme were dressed in the graduation caps and gowns for the ceremony and each student had logged into the tablet which was used as ‘face’ of the robots.

One by one, the robots motored toward the podium and received the diplomas. The school staff cheered for the students and said ‘congratulations’ as the president of the university placed the diplomas on a rack of the mounted robots.

In a Reuters video, one of the students is seen as saying, “I think this is truly a novel experience to receive a certificate in a public area while I am in a private space.”

The ceremony, however, was held only for four students as a trial mode.

This latest move, at the time of social distancing, has given hopes to other universities as well.