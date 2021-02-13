Spotify music has announced that it will allow its employees to work remotely as the company is adopting a “Work from Anywhere” model. This model will give the employees the freedom to opt if they want to be in the office full time, be at home full time or a combination of the two.

The pandemic has forced companies to shift to the cloud-based system. As a result, people have turned to online meetings, and have adopted a remote working lifestyle.

The company is calling the initiative ‘Work from Anywhere’ and it describes it as a “new way of collaborating that allows Spotifiers to work from wherever they do their best thinking and creating.”

Spotify will continue to pay at San-Francisco or New York salary rates, based on the type of job. It will also be redesigning many of its offices to accommodate employees’ preferences for quiet spaces, shared-desk spaces, and lounging areas.

The streaming service is headquartered in Stockholm, with a number of regional offices, including New York, London and Tokyo. Spotify operates in 79 countries around the world.

With this initiative, the company is following the footsteps of tech giants like Facebook and Google s these firms have also migrated to remote-work policies since the coronavirus pandemic upended traditional work culture.