Sony plans to release half of games on PC, Mobile by 2025

Japanese tech giant Sony has announced that half of its game releases will be on PC and mobile by 2025.

A chart shown during the presentation, on annual investor day, suggested that this would be a major increase from its releases this year, when around a quarter of the company’s releases will be on PC and mobile, with the remainder split between its PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles, reports The Verge.

“By expanding to PC and mobile, and it must be said… also to live services, we have the opportunity to move from a situation of being present in a very narrow segment of the overall gaming software market, to being present pretty much everywhere,” Sony Interactive Entertainment President Jim Ryan was quoted as saying by Video Games Chronicle.

Ryan also said that investing in PC and mobile could lead to “significant growth in the number of people who play our games, the number of people who enjoy our games, and the number of people who spend money on our games”.

The company’s presentation suggested it is already reaping the benefits of bringing titles like Horizon Zero Dawn, Days Gone, and God of War to PC, with net sales on the platform more than tripling from $80 million last year to a forecast $300 million in 2022.