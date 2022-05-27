‘Social Media Is The Next Generation Career Option’

Social media goes beyond daily sharing of family photographs, career achievements and the food you eat. It is a world of endless possibilities with the potential to make or break a brand; be it personal or business.

A leading social media strategist, Ajeet Gunwant Parse, says “the way you present yourself on social media in a way is like presenting yourself to the world.”

According to numerous reports, 74.70% of the Indian population is an active consumer of day to day social media content, which simply means that you have the ability to influence more than half the population into believing the message you want to communicate.

Parse goes into much detail and shares his experience in the industry. When he started off as a strategist, brands only had access to offline presence which is not only investment heavy, but also restrictive.

When social media became a “thing” as the gen z would like to call it, brands started shifting their focus and started exploring new forms and styles of content for a new kind of customer – who consumes content rapidly, and that is how traditional brands started hiring new generation employees, who not only understood the consumer but were the consumer themselves, says Ajeet.

While social media comes with privacy and safety concerns he says that it’s up to the user/brand to make the best out of the platform and abundant opportunities. The best way according to Ajeet is to constantly try and understand how different platforms react to varied content and to monitor whether it’s working at par with the brand’s objective.

Social media has employed most people one way or the other and is definitely the most diverse career option the current generation is inclined towards.