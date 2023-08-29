Chandrayaan 3: Pragyan Rover confirms presence of Sulphur on Moon, search for Hydrogen on

The Chandrayaan 3’s rover Pragyan has confirmed the presence of sulphur on the Moon, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said Tuesday sharing the latest data sent by lander module Vikram. The rover Pragyan has also confirmed the presence of aluminum, calcium, iron, chromium, and titanium on the lunar surface.

In an official statement released on its website, the ISRO said that the Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3’s rover Pragyan made in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole region.

“These in-situ measurements confirm the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters,” the space agency said.

The LIBS payload, developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems, Bengaluru, also revealed the presence of Aluminum (Al), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti) on the lunar surface near the south pole region.

The presence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O) was also confirmed after further measurements, ISRO said. The search for the presence of Hydrogen on lunar surface is currently underway, it added.

What is LIBS?

According to ISRO, “LIBS is a scientific technique that analyses the composition of materials by exposing them to intense laser pulses. A high-energy laser pulse is focused onto the surface of a material, such as a rock or soil. The laser pulse generates an extremely hot and localized plasma.

How does LIBS determine the elemental composition of any material?

As per the space agency, the collected plasma light is spectrally resolved and detected by detectors such as Charge Coupled Devices (CCD). Each element emits a characteristic set of wavelengths of light when it’s in a plasma state and that is how the elemental composition of the material is determined.