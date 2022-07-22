Satpal Dhaliwal & Sharry Maan’s New Music Album ‘22 Di Tape’ is Coming Soon

After wowing fans with ‘Dilwale’, Satpal Dhaliwal is all set to drop Sharry Maan’s new music album ‘22 Di Tape’. He recently unveiled the poster of the album and confirmed its release date in August.

As the new album has been shot in Toronto, Satpal Dhaliwal, the producer, and Founder of The Maple Music said, “I have great ties to Punjab and have always wanted to do something remarkable to promote Punjabi music and culture throughout the world. We had a fantastic time working with Sharry Maan, and as we wrap up the production, I can confidently tell that the music album will add to his legacy.”

As the name suggests, the album ‘22 Di Tape’ features 22 tracks and will be released on 22 August 2022. Satpal Dhaliwal has produced the album under the music label The Maple Music. Rest details of the album will be revealed soon.