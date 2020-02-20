In what seems to be odd on Samsung’s part, Galaxy phone users across the globe have received a weird notification from the company’s Find My Mobile app. The alert simply reads ‘1’ with another ‘1’ just below it, reported The Verge.

Tapping on the alert seemingly doe nothing beyond closing the notification on the mobile screen.

The Find My Mobile service has multiple functions starting from remotely locating the phone, accessing phone’s data and creating a backup to Samsung Cloud, deleting local data and blocking access to Samsung Pay. Therefore, it is worth the panic among the Samsung Galaxy users.

In a similar incident, One Plus had sent two spam notifications consisting of a random series of letters last year. Later, the company revealed that the notifications were the result generated by a failed internal test.

