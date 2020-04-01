Samsung Display will stop producing liquid crystal display (LCD) panels in China and South Korea at the end of the year.

The company has two production lines in its native South Korea and two LCD-only factories in China and most of the LCD panels made in these factories are used in Samsung Electronics’ TVs.

According to Samsung Display, the decision was made to provide more resources for its quantum dot (QD) displays and the existing personnel at its LCD business will be shifted to organic light-emitting diode (OLED) and QD display businesses, ZDNet reported on Tuesday.

However, any LCD orders made before the end of the year will still be fulfilled.

Back in October last year, the company announced to invest $11 billion into QD displays. The multi-billion-dollar investment will take place over five years and will see Samsung convert one of its existing South Korean LCD lines into a facility to mass produce these screens.