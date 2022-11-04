Samsung mocks Apple with new ‘On the Fence’ advertisement

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has mocked iPhone users in a new advertisement by urging people to switch to its Android phones since Apple incessantly delays the release of new and useful features for iPhone users.
The 30-second advertisement, according to Android Authority, was broadcast on Samsung’s US YouTube channel.
In an ad called “On the Fence”, it depicts a man sitting on an actual fence, with two iPhone users discouraging him from doing so. “But on the Samsung side, they have foldable phones and epic cameras,” the man says.
“You don’t want to leave. We’re waiting for all that to come over here,” says one of the iPhone users. “Why? It’s already over there,” replies the fence sitter, according to the report.
In essence, Samsung is making fun of Apple for not having foldable phones. The maker of the iPhone hasn’t yet joined the effort despite being Samsung’s greatest competition.
Apple plans to introduce its first foldable devices in 2024, which is just a little over a year from now, according to Samsung’s own forecasts.
However, the source stated that if Apple intends to release a foldable in 2024, it must already be finalising its plans.