Unaware of power group in Malayalam film industry; don’t destroy Malayalam film industry: Mohanlal

Actor Mohanlal on Saturday said that he is unaware of the existence of a power group within the Malayalam film industry and urged that Malayalam cinema should not be destroyed on the basis of the Hema Committee report.

Breaking his silence on the Hema Committee report and its subsequent revelations by women actors, which have been associated with the #MeToo movement in the Malayalam film industry, Mohanlal said that he is not aware of any all-controlling power group in the industry as mentioned in the report.

“I’m hearing it for the first time. I’m unaware of such a power group. Anyway, I’m not a part of any such group,” Mohanlal told media persons here on Saturday.

The Justice Hema Committee report, which investigated allegations of sexual harassment and gender inequality in the Malayalam film industry, had blamed a power group that controls the film sector and implicated it in several illegal practices.

The former president of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) stated that the arrows of criticism following the publication of the Hema Committee report are being unfairly directed solely at AMMA. He said that the entire industry is accountable for the issues highlighted in the report.

“AMMA is not a trade union. It is like a family. It is unfortunate that the association is being hounded. We have done a lot of good work for its members. The state of affairs in our industry is better than other film industries,” he said.

The superstar of Malayalam cinema expressed sadness about discussing the unfortunate issues concerning the industry after 47 years.

“The report is welcome, but what are we supposed to do? This is something that could destroy the Malayalam industry. Tens of thousands of people work here. When I started work in Madras, there were no facilities. Malayalam is a small industry that we built with hard work. When we work in other languages, we understand how great our cinema is. Please don’t focus solely on the report and destroy our cinema. The industry must move forward, or it will stand still,” the actor said.

“Wrongdoers should be punished if there is evidence against them,” Mohanlal said, referring to the allegations of sexual misconduct and assaults that surfaced against some of the members of AMMA.