South Korean tech giant Samsung’s next-generation phone, ‘Galaxy S11,’ will be launched on February 18 in San Francisco, claimed serial leakster Ice Universe.

Going by the company’s pattern, for the last few years Samsung has been launching its flagship Galaxy handsets ahead of Mobile World Congress. It unveiled Galaxy S10 series on February 20, right before Mobile World Congress and then the sales started in early March.

An article released on GSM Arena on Wednesday notes, Samsung is also expected to launch its clamshell foldable phone (which may be the Galaxy Fold 2) on the same date.

In the recent few weeks, there have been several leaks about the Galaxy S11. A US-based tech blogger claims that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 smartphone will become in three different screen sizes – 6.4 or 6.2-inch being the smallest, mid-sized with 6.4-inch and 6.7-inch being the largest one.

Another serial tech leaker, Evan Blass also claimed that the smartphone will be available five variants in total that all sport curved-edge displays.

If rumours are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy S11-series is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 SoC and Exynos 990 SoC and are likely to boot Android 10.

(With input from agencies)