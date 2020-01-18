Electronic giant Samsung on Friday launched ‘The Frame QLED TV’ in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes in India. The unveiling came along with the announcement of ‘The Frame’ going on sale during Walmart backed e-commerce giant, Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale, scheduled from January 19-22.

The Frame for 55-inc is priced at Rs 84,990, and customers opting for pre-paid option via debit, credit cards or net banking will be able to avail an additional instant cashback of Rs 3,000.

On the other hand, the 65-inch model will be available at Rs 1,59,990 with pre-book offer during the sale period. The delivery of the device will begin from February 01.

“The Frame is a masterpiece designed to be more than just a television. We got a huge response during the last sale on Flipkart in September 2019, and the TV was sold out. So we decided to bring back The Frame during Flipkart Republic Day sale on popular demand. This time, we have added a new 65-inch variant as well,” said Piyush Kunnapallil, Director – Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India said in a statement.

Samsung says that ‘The Frame QLED TV’ offers superior picture quality with QLED technology and transforms the TV into a picture frame that comes with over 1,200 artworks from across the globe. It also comes with a built-in motion and brightness sensors and when it is not in use, the TV screen turns into an ‘Artwork’.

It also features ‘Quantum Dot’ technology, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ that brings pictures to life and is a Netflix recommended TV, too.

The Frame is compatible with Bixby and Google Assistant, users can change channels, adjust volume, and control playback with their voice.

