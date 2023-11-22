Sam Altman returns as OpenAI CEO days after sacking

In a major twist, ChatGPT maker OpenAI has announced that its co-founder Sam Altman will return as CEO just days after he was fired by the company’s board.

Now, in place of Altman, the board members who fired him will step down and according to the “agreement” OpenAI will appoint new board members.

The latest development comes after Altman was unceremoniously shown the way out by the company’s board on Friday. He was sacked over a Google Meet call.

His sacking prompted an open letter from over 500 OpenAI employees who threatened to resign unless Altman was reinstated and board members who sacked him stepped down.

“I am looking forward to returning to OpenAI,” Altman said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

He further said, “I love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together.”

The development comes after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Altman will join MS and lead a new advanced AI reasearch team.

Speaking about his decision to join Microsoft, Altman said, “When i decided to join Microsoft on Sunday evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team.”

He said that he is looking forward to returning to OpenAI with the new board and support form the boss of the startup’s biggest shareholder Microsoft.

“With the new board and with Satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to OpenAI, and building on our strong partnership with Microsoft,” he added.

The board of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Friday sacked Sam Altman as CEO of the company. The decision came as a surprise to both Altman and the investors.

In a statement, the board said that it has lost confidence that Altman can lead the company and alleged he was not being consistently candid with his conversations with the board members.

In a joint statement, Altman and co-founder Greg Brockman, who also stepped down in protest, said that he was fired over a Google Meet call.