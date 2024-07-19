Microsoft server glitch disrupts flights at Raipur airport, Minister gets delayed

The technical glitch in Microsoft’s servers has caused significant disruptions at Raipur Airport, leading to the cancellation of six flights scheduled for Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru on Friday. This server issue has also impacted airlines, TV broadcasts, banking services, and various corporate operations globally.

As a result of this technical issue, Chhattisgarh Finance Minister O.P. Choudhary missed his scheduled arrival in Raipur from Delhi for the Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai. The glitch has caused extensive disruptions with check-ins and ticket bookings globally, leading to numerous flight delays and cancellations.

Flights affected at Raipur Airport include Kolkata-Raipur-Kolkata (6E 7215/6E 7216), Hyderabad-Raipur-Hyderabad (6E 7248/6E 7249), Mumbai-Raipur-Mumbai (6E 2371/6E 5049), Bengaluru-Raipur-Bengaluru (6E 978/6E 979), Delhi-Raipur-Delhi (6E 2094/6E 5347), and Kolkata-Raipur-Kolkata (6E 417/6E 801).

Advertisement

Raipur Airport Director S.D. Sharma reported that the technical issue is affecting not just Raipur but airports across the country, leading to manual processing and delays. He expressed hope that the problem will be resolved soon and services will return to normal.

Following the outage of Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365 services, there has been speculation among experts about a possible virus attack on the company’s systems. According to Dell Technologies, the issue stems from a recent update by CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity platform that provides security solutions. CrowdStrike has denied any virus attack and stated that they are actively working to resolve the issue and have identified its cause.