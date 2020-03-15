Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus is reportedly planning to launch its upcoming ‘OnePlus 8’ flagship series on April 15 and Hollywood superstar Robert Downey Jr was photographed holding it.

A couple of pictures from an ad shoot show off the OnePlus 8 in the hands of brand ambassador Robert Downey Jr. The pictures were posted to Instagram by a photographer and have since been taken down, 9To5Google reported recently.

Initially, reliable tipster Max J. tweeted a render which suggests April 15 as the launch date of the OnePlus 8 series phones.

The high-end variants are expected to launch next month, while on the other hand the OnePlus 8 Lite may delay by several months.

Additionally, the company’s CEO Pete Lau has confirmed that the upcoming series of phones will indeed all be 5G-ready.

Speaking exclusively to CNET, Lau explained that “going forward, we are all in on 5G”.

“I want to restate our commitment to 5G and our long term investment. We have been investing in 5G for several years and we see this as the direction going forward, and one we’re very much committed to,” the report quoted Lau as saying.

Putting together all the rumours and speculations, the likely specs sheet could include an obvious Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chip and Android 10 bits.

A OnePlus 8 Pro prototype was recently spotted, hinting at dual punch-hole display and a curved display like the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The back panel of the device shows off the quad-camera setup with three lenses along with an LED flash arranged in a vertical strip and a fourth camera placed alongside it.

The leaked images also show that the back panel of the phone comes with a gradient finish.