Apple is planning to release new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models with scissor keyboards in the second quarter of 2020, reports quoted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo as saying.

Kuo in his research did not mention the size of the new MacBook Pro, but there is a possibility that he is referring to the 14-inch model that he mentioned earlier. He had said that the current 13-inch model will be replaced by a 14-inch MacBook Pro, The Verge stated.

He also did not mention in which quarter the update will take place.

As per the reports, Kuo also expects the new MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models to have various cost optimisations, but he said users will not notice any difference.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro and the Air both still use the butterfly-switch mechanism, ones that have known to have high failure rates, which prompted Apple to initiate a free repair program worldwide in 2018.

Additionally, Apple is planning to launch a 12.9-inch iPad Pro and multiple notebook models with Mini-LED backlit displays by the end of 2020.

Last week Kuo hinted that the iPhone maker is developing six products featuring Mini-LED displays for release by the end of 2021. These products are likely to include 12.9-inch iPad Pro, 10.2-inch iPad, 7.9-inch iPad mini, 27-inch iMac Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

