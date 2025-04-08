POCO C71 Flipkart sale begins; grab yours for Rs 6,499

POCO, India’s leading performance-driven smartphone brand, on April 8 launched the first sale of its blockbuster C71 smartphone on e-commerce site Flipkart for Rs 6,499.

The exciting news is that C71’s 4GB RAM 64GB storage model is available for Rs 6,499 and a 6GB RAM 128GB storage model is available for Rs 7,499.

What does the POCO C71 offers to its users?

POCO C71 is sleek and has a stylish design that features a golden ring camera deco and a distinctive split-grid design for a bold, eye-catching look.

The smartphone is just 8.26mm in size and is available in three colors-Desert Gold, Cool Blue, and Power Black.

The phone redefines the smartphone experience with a 6.88″ HD 120Hz display combined with wet touch display support and triple TUV certification for eye protection.

It also features a 32MP rear camera with advanced photography features, film filters, and night mode. It also comes with a 8MP selfie camera.

The phone also boasts a massive 5200mAh battery.

With 12GB dynamic RAM (6GB 6GB virtual) and an Octa-Core processor, the smartphone aces in seamless multitasking, ensuring a power-packed performance.

The phone is available to buy on e-commerce platform Flipkart: https://dl.flipkart.com/s/ruyUHjNNNN